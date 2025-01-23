Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,047,370 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

