Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,287,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,687,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,268,000 after purchasing an additional 247,630 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,105,000 after purchasing an additional 567,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,850,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

