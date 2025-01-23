Kraft Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kraft Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $424.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $317.59 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.