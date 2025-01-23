Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Plans Dividend of $0.45

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Price Performance
Shares of GOOP opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Company Profile
