Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,766 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of MARA by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of MARA opened at $19.69 on Thursday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 5.76.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $544,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,155,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,280,781. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares in the company, valued at $40,187,010.60. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

