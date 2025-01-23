Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $111.31 and a 1 year high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

