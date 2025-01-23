Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSCC. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of LSCC opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $707,411.74. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827.10. This trade represents a 75.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $596,502. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 142,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,276 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

