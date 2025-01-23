Leerink Partnrs Forecasts REGENXBIO FY2029 Earnings

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.87) per share.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 41,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,393. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $375.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.