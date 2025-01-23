LPA Group (LON:LPA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 52.99 ($0.65), with a volume of 68301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.74).

LPA Group Stock Down 11.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.25. The company has a market capitalization of £7.16 million, a PE ratio of 757.00 and a beta of 0.08.

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LPA Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts expect that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 EPS for the current year.

About LPA Group

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

