Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $382.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.75 and a 200 day moving average of $305.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $491.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.33.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

