Madrona Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 105,951 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $351,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

