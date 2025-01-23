Madrona Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.