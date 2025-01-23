Madrona Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $222.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

