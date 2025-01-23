Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $195.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.