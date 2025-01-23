Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 6,688 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

