Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,719 shares of company stock worth $7,349,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

