Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RNP opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.