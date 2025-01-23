Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $690,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

