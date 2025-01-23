Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

