Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 447 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,945,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $680.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $666.25 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $943.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $895.00 to $795.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

