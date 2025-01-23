Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Releases Earnings Results

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Malaga Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS MLGF opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Malaga Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Malaga Financial alerts:

Malaga Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Malaga Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malaga Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malaga Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.