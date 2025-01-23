Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,672,000 after buying an additional 574,897 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 350,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 198,552 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 401,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 79,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,428 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.