Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 9,756 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,104,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,477,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.36 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

