Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 18 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

GS opened at $633.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $588.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $374.24 and a one year high of $635.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,940 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,179. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

