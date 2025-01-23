Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.