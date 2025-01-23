Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $25.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $424.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $317.59 and a 1 year high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

