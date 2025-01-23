Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 56 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $259.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.