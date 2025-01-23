Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 739,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 414,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.