Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after buying an additional 375,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,623,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.