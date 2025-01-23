Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,713,000 after buying an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 118,188 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 465,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 61,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

