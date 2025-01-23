Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 0.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $125.80 and last traded at $125.93. 2,911,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,380,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.21.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock worth $3,615,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of -74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

