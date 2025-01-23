Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 0.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $125.80 and last traded at $125.93. 2,911,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,380,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.21.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.
Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of -74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.12%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
