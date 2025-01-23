MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 437 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,190,822.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

