MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 519.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

