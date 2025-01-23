MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $203,000 Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,884,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 722.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,773,000 after purchasing an additional 679,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,103,000 after purchasing an additional 678,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,056,000 after purchasing an additional 280,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.92.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $193.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.28. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $116.86 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 115,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $20,599,471.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,259,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,916,778.46. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 18,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $3,210,874.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,650,754.30. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 574,167 shares of company stock valued at $99,996,647. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

