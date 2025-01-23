MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $236,000 Position in iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INMU opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

