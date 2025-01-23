MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Invests $214,000 in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LEE opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $19.63.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
