MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Shopify were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 73.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.46. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.