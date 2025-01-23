MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 529 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
MANH stock opened at $281.95 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.12 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,137.20. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
