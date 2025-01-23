Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Raised by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Matson comprises about 3.3% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Matson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson stock opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $497,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,929.87. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $877,393.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,086.72. This trade represents a 14.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.