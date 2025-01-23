MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $557.61 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $443.75 and a 12-month high of $559.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.67 and its 200-day moving average is $527.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.