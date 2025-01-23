McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in McDonald’s by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $244,174,000 after purchasing an additional 677,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $121,254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3,580.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 268,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,807,000 after purchasing an additional 261,350 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.22.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD opened at $281.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.95. The company has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,605 shares of company stock worth $2,508,102. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

