MCF Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $276.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $228.17 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.44 and its 200-day moving average is $262.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

