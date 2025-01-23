MCF Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,077 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.