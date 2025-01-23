MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

