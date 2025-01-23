MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.