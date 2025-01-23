MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,526,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 341.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.5 %
Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $276.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $219.81 and a 52-week high of $278.17.
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
