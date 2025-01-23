MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,526,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 341.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $276.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $219.81 and a 52-week high of $278.17.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.