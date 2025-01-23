MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Richard Giroux Sells 24,000 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $150,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,166.63. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $472.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 142.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 97.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 19.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

