Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 19500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Melco International Development Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.
Melco International Development Company Profile
Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Melco International Development
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- What is a support level?
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.