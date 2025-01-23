Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 19500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Melco International Development Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

