Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 3.8 %

MBWM stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39.

Insider Activity

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $198,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,951.10. The trade was a 13.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $521,218. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

