Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 19062475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of £1.00 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.48.

Get Mila Resources alerts:

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.